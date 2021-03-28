UK working with anti-doping probe into rider’s abnormal test

British cycling and anti-doping authorities said they are committed to working with the World Anti-Doping Agency to look into allegations surrounding the investigation of an abnormal drugs test by a rider in 2010.

The Mail on Sunday newspaper reported that the UK Anti-Doping Agency allowed British Cycling to conduct its own investigation the following year after an individual provided a sample with an unusual amount of nandrolone, a banned steroid, in an out-of-competition test.

There are varying degrees of seriousness applied to the levels of nandrolone, which occurs naturally in the body, that appear in tests.

A high reading would constitute a failed test and a UKAD sanction, while traces of metabolites could indicate contaminated nutritional supplements or health issues and would require further, lower-key, examination.

Any potential 2010 doping offence would be outside the 10-year statute of limitations for sanctions and the historical nature of the allegations mean beginning a probe now will involve lengthy, in-depth investigation for both organisations.

“We are working with the World Anti-Doping Agency to investigate claims relating to private testing carried out by British Cycling in 2011,” UKAD said. “UKAD is examining archives to confirm decisions that were taken in 2011 followed due process set by WADA.”

British Cycling, which it is claimed conducted its own testing privately in a non-WADA laboratory and did not pass on results to UKAD, is reviewing its processes from the time but the departure of key personnel in the intervening time make that challenging.

“We are unable to give full comment on this story at this stage as the events took place over 10 years ago and none of the senior management team involved have worked for British Cycling for some time,” a British Cycling statement said.

“We are reviewing such archived records that exist from this period and, although that is not a straightforward or quick process, we will share the findings with the relevant parties.”