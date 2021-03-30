Curry returns with 32 points, Warriors beat Bulls 116-102

Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) shoots over Golden State Warriors forward Kelly Oubre Jr. during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Monday, March 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) AP

Stephen Curry made a triumphant return from a five-game absence with a bruised tailbone to score 32 points with six 3-pointers, and the Golden State Warriors snapped a four-game losing streak by beating the Chicago Bulls 116-102 on Monday night.

Draymond Green contributed 11 points, nine assists and five rebounds as all five Golden State starters scored in double digits to keep the team from a season-worst fifth straight defeat.

Nikola Vucevic had 21 points, nine rebounds and six assists in his second game with Chicago since being traded from the Magic. But the Bulls lost their fourth straight and sixth in seven.

They began 11 for 16 — Vucevic going 4 of 5 early — while the Warriors hit 8 of their initial 15 as Curry quickly found his stroke.

An ice wrap on his backside during extended breaks, the two-time MVP shot 11 for 24 in his 18th 30-point performance of the season. He hurt the tailbone March 17 at Houston.

He made three quick 3-pointers and had 13 points in the opening quarter. Curry landed hard on his backside late in the first and spent the second quarter again with ice.

Green, among about a dozen players and coaches who received the one dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine last Wednesday, played his second game since missing last Thursday at Sacramento not feeling well.

Green didn't attempt a shot in Friday's loss to Atlanta. He made up for it — even hitting from Steph-like distance near halfcourt late in the second. Klay Thompson loved it and celebrated near the bench.

MUTUAL RESPECT

Warriors coach Steve Kerr has been impressed from afar watching Billy Donovan's progress in his first season coaching Chicago.

“It just feels like they’re building something real and sustainable,” Kerr said of Donovan’s influence on his old Bulls team.

That meant a lot to Donovan.

“Steve and I have built a pretty good relationship over the years, back before he got into coaching and even before his different stints in the front offices," Donovan recalled. “He was doing a lot of college basketball, so he covered us quite a bit in the NCAA Tournament. So I was able to spend quite a bit of time with him and talk to him and he was always really gracious with his time.”

CURRY'S TAILBONE

Yes, it really hurt to land hard on his tailbone.

Yes, Curry has run out of jokes about his backside.

Yes, he had plenty of advice on what donut-shaped pillow to use under his seat.

When it came to his rehab, “it's not much when you're dealing with bone like that.”

“It's a lot of ice, a lot of finding the most comfortable chairs and sofas in the house and just letting the body do its thing no matter how long that takes,” Curry said, “and having some fun with it. I think I've run out of tailbone and (butt) jokes. It's kind of just one of those situations kind of uncomfortable all the way around.”

WOMEN'S BROADCAST

Warriors sideline reporter Kerith Burke joined Kate Scott and Mary Murphy to lead the Warriors' first all-women radio broadcast. It featured six women in all.

Curry was thrilled, telling Burke earlier in the day: “Awesome, awesome, awesome! Hopefully I'm playing and I don't get to hear you guys but good luck, congratulations.”

Burke credited Scott.

“Kate Scott is the trailblazer,” Burke said. “I'm happy I get to be along for the ride and support my friends.”

TIP-INS

Bulls: G Coby White tried to warm up but wound up missing the game with neck pain. “He's got some muscle spasms in his neck right now that have kind of created a situation where he’s just not able to raise his arm up real well and kind of turn his neck,” Donovan said. “He tried to warm up and do a little bit here at the arena beforehand but ... he just can’t go.” ... The Bulls haven't won on Golden State's home floor in eight tries since a 113-111 overtime victory on Jan. 27, 2015.

Warriors: F Eric Paschall sat out with soreness in his left wrist. ... The Warriors won their eighth straight in the series overall. ... Golden State snapped a three-game home losing streak.

UP NEXT

Bulls: At Phoenix on Wednesday night having lost the last two against the Suns.

Warriors: Start a three-game East Coast road trip by visiting the Heat on Thursday night having lost their last two matchups in Miami.