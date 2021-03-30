Kings take on the Spurs, aim for 6th straight victory

Sacramento Kings (22-25, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (23-21, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to keep its five-game win streak intact when the Kings take on San Antonio.

The Spurs are 12-17 in Western Conference games. San Antonio ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 45.8 points per game in the paint led by DeMar DeRozan averaging 8.8.

The Kings are 10-11 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 10 offensive rebounds per game led by Richaun Holmes averaging 2.6.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patty Mills leads the Spurs averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 12.8 points per game while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Jakob Poeltl is averaging 9.6 rebounds and 11.7 points per game over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Holmes leads the Kings with 9.0 rebounds and averages 14.4 points. De'Aaron Fox is averaging 30.5 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 53.1% over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 4-6, averaging 106.1 points, 41.4 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113 points on 47.6% shooting.

Kings: 7-3, averaging 115.7 points, 41.7 rebounds, 25 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points on 48.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Spurs: Gorgui Dieng: out (coach's decision), Lonnie Walker IV: out (wrist), Keita Bates-Diop: out (hamstring).

Kings: Jahmi'us Ramsey: out (hamstring), Marvin Bagley III: out (hand), Hassan Whiteside: day to day (knee).