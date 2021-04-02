Javier expected to start for Astros at Athletics

Houston Astros (1-0, first in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (0-1, fourth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Athletics: TBD

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics play the Houston Astros on Friday.

The Athletics went 26-14 in division play in 2020. Oakland averaged 7.2 hits with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 11 total triples last year.

The Astros went 19-21 in division games in 2020. Houston hit .240 as a team last year while averaging 8.0 hits per game.

INJURIES: Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (right shoulder), Mike Fiers: (right hip).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Framber Valdez: (finger), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Josh James: (hip), Pedro Baez: (illness).