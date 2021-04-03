Minnesota visits Philadelphia on 3-game road slide

Minnesota Timberwolves (12-37, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (33-15, second in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will look to end its three-game road slide when the Timberwolves take on Philadelphia.

The 76ers have gone 19-4 at home. Philadelphia has a 16-5 record against opponents under .500.

The Timberwolves are 5-20 on the road. Minnesota averages 14.3 turnovers per game and is 2-18 when committing more turnovers than opponents.

The teams play for the second time this season. The 76ers won the last matchup 118-94 on Jan. 29. Joel Embiid scored 37 points to help lead Philadelphia to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Danny Green leads the 76ers averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 9.7 points per game while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Tobias Harris is averaging 21.6 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 54.2% over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Timberwolves averaging 24.1 points and is adding 10.9 rebounds. Jaden McDaniels is shooting 50.2% and averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 7-3, averaging 110.6 points, 47.6 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 9.6 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.8 points on 44.7% shooting.

Timberwolves: 3-7, averaging 108.7 points, 41 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.2 points on 49.2% shooting.

INJURIES: 76ers: George Hill: out (thumb), Joel Embiid: day to day (knee).

Timberwolves: D'Angelo Russell: out (leg).