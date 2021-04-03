Sports
Pirates’ Hayes leaves game against Cubs with wrist pain
Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes left Saturday's game against the Chicago Cubs with discomfort in his left wrist.
Hayes walked and scored on Kevin Newman’s two-out single in the first inning, but he jammed his left hand diving back to first on a pickoff attempt. Erik González batted for Hayes in the third and remained at third base.
The 24-year-old Hayes is an NL Rookie of the Year favorite after a brief, stellar debut in 2020. He batted .376 in 24 games, hitting five homers with 11 RBIs. He hit a two-run homer off Chicago's Kyle Hendricks in Thursday's opener.
