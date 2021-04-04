Montreal hosts Edmonton after Anderson’s 2-goal game

Edmonton Oilers (23-14-1, second in the North Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (16-9-9, fourth in the North Division)

Montreal; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit Montreal after Josh Anderson scored two goals in the Canadiens' 6-3 loss to the Senators.

The Canadiens are 16-9-9 against division opponents. Montreal ranks seventh in the league averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Tyler Toffoli with 19.

The Oilers are 23-14-1 against the rest of their division. Edmonton ranks fourth in the NHL with 30.2 shots per game and is averaging 3.3 goals.

In their last matchup on March 30, Montreal won 4-0. Artturi Lehkonen recorded a team-high 2 points for the Canadiens.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toffoli has 28 total points for the Canadiens, 19 goals and nine assists. Brendan Gallagher has four goals over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Connor McDavid leads the Oilers with 22 goals and has 64 points. Leon Draisaitl has five goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 5-3-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Ben Chiarot: out (hand), Tyler Toffoli: day to day (lower body).

Oilers: None listed.