Lyles expected to start for Texas at Kansas City

Texas Rangers (0-2) vs. Kansas City Royals (2-0)

Kansas City, Kansas; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: TBD Royals: Brady Singer (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Royals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers visit the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

The Royals finished 15-15 in home games in 2020. Kansas City hit .244 as a team with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 68 total home runs last year.

The Rangers went 6-24 on the road in 2020. Texas hit .217 as a team with 2.5 extra base hits per game and 62 total home runs last year.

INJURIES: Royals: Andrew Benintendi: (lower body), Adalberto Mondesi: (right oblique strain), Hunter Dozier: (thumb).

Rangers: Joely Rodriguez: (ankle), Brett Martin: (back), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Demarcus Evans: (lat), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Khris Davis: (quad), Willie Calhoun: (groin), Sam Huff: (hamstring).