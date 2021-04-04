Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia faces Memphis

Memphis Grizzlies (23-23, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (34-15, first in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia 76ers face the Memphis Grizzlies.

The 76ers have gone 20-4 at home. Philadelphia is eighth in the league averaging 114.5 points and is shooting 47.9% from the field.

The Grizzlies are 11-9 in road games. Memphis ranks third in the Western Conference with 46.2 rebounds per game led by Jonas Valanciunas averaging 12.5.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Grizzlies won the last matchup 106-104 on Jan. 16. Ja Morant scored 17 points to help lead Memphis to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Danny Green leads the 76ers averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 9.7 points per game while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. Tobias Harris is averaging 22.5 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 56.2% over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Morant is averaging 19.3 points and 3.3 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Valanciunas is shooting 54.2% and averaging 16 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 7-3, averaging 109.4 points, 46.4 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 9.6 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.2 points on 44.9% shooting.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 112.2 points, 50.7 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points on 44.2% shooting.

INJURIES: 76ers: George Hill: out (thumb), Joel Embiid: day to day (knee).

Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Justise Winslow: out (thigh).