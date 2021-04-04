Hurkacz wins his biggest title by beating Sinner in Miami

Hubert Hurkacz of Poland poses with the trophy after defeating Yannik Sinner of Italy during the finals of the Miami Open tennis tournament, Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Hurkacz won 7-6 (4), 6-4. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) AP

With the Big Three absent at the Miami Open, and the next generation in tennis scrambling to fill the void, it was Hubert Hurkacz of Poland who made a breakthrough.

The 24-year-old Hurkacz won the biggest title of his career by beating 19-year-old Jannik Sinner of Italy 7-6 (4), 6-4 in Sunday's final.

Hurkacz improved to 10-0 in Florida this year, including the Delray Beach title in January. Ranked 37th, he is projected to climb to a career-high 16th in next week’s rankings.

The matchup in the final was a surprise even though Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer skipped the tournament, as did reigning U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem. Hurkacz eliminated No. 2-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas and No. 4 Andrey Rublevbeat — the first time he has beaten two top-10 opponents in the same tournament.

Hurkacz was poised early while playing his first final in the top-level ATP series, the Masters 1000. In the first set, he raced to a 3-0 lead, briefly fell behind and then played a solid tiebreaker, closing it out by winning a 25-stroke rally.

Sinner, playing in just his third Masters 1000 tournament, wobbled serving at 6-5 in the first set and was broken at love. He lost his serve twice more to fall behind 4-0 in the second set.

Hurkacz returned well and broke four times as he became Poland's first Masters 1000 champion.

No. 1-ranked Ash Barty won her second successive Miami title Saturday when Bianca Andreescu retired in the final because of a foot injury while trailing 6-3, 4-0.

