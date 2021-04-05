Matthews, Tavares lead Maple Leafs to 4-2 win over Flames

Toronto Maple Leafs' Alex Galchenyuk, left, checks Calgary Flames' Rasmus Andersson during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Calgary, Alberta. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Auston Matthews and John Tavares each had a goal and an assist and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Calgary Flames 4-2 Sunday night.

Morgan Rielly and Alex Galchenyuk also scored for the Maple Leafs, who are 6-3-1 in their last 10 and continue to top the NHL’s North Division. Michael Hutchinson made 32 saves.

Joakim Nordstrom and Andrew Mangiapane scored for the Flames, who are 2-8-0 in their last 10 and 5-8-0 since Darryl Sutter took over as head coach. David Rittich stopped 26 shots in the first of back-to-back games between the division rivals.

Toronto has won five of seven meetings between the teams this season. The Flames host the Maple Leafs again Monday.

Calgary trails the Montreal Canadiens, holding down the fourth and final playoff spot in the division, by six points.

Toronto scored twice in the third period. The Leafs went ahead 3-2 on an own-goal by the Flames credited to Tavares at 6:55 .

Rittich made initial saves on William Nylander and Tavares, but the rebound went off Noah Hanifin’s skate and into Calgary’s net. Hanifin swung his stick in frustration and broke it across Calgary’s post.

Matthews made it 4-2 at 9:16 with his league-leading 25th from close range. From the goal-line, Mitch Marner passed to his linemate driving the net for the insurance goal.

When the Flames were unable to get out of their own zone cleanly, Rielly took advantage of a turnover and scored on Toronto’s first shot on net 58 seconds after puck drop. The defenseman skated the puck to the far faceoff circle and beat Rittich with a wrist shot over the Calgary goaltender’s left shoulder.

The Flames tied it 1-1 on Nordstrom’s goal at 12:43 as he tipped Mark Giordano’s slap shot upstairs on Hutchinson for his first goal as a Flame.

Mangiapane put the Flames up 2-1 with 39 seconds remaining in the opening period. He pulled Mikael Backlund’s pass out of his skates and got an off-speed shot away that beat Hutchinson’s blocker.

Galchenyuk scored his first with the Maple Leafs and tied the score late in the second period. The forward converted a goal-mouth feed from Tavares.

SCHEDULE

Calgary is scheduled to host the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday and Saturday. The Canucks, however, were dealing with 16 players on the NHL’s pandemic protocol list Sunday.

MILESTONES

Giordano’s assist on Nordstrom’s goal was his 500th career point. Al MacInnis (822) and Gary Suter (565) are the only other Flames defenseman to reach that mark.

With 297 career points, Rielly tied Bryan McCabe for sixth in all-time points among Maple Leafs defensemen.

Flames forward Sam Bennett played his 400th career NHL game.