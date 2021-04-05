Sports

Scheifele and Winnipeg take on Vancouver

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Vancouver Canucks (16-18-3, fifth in the North Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (22-13-3, third in the North Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Mark Scheifele leads Winnipeg into a matchup with Vancouver. He ranks sixth in the league with 44 points, scoring 15 goals and recording 29 assists.

The Jets are 22-13-3 against the rest of their division. Winnipeg is seventh in the Nhl recording 8.8 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.6 assists.

The Canucks are 16-18-3 against division opponents. Vancouver averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the Nhl. Tyler Myers leads the team serving 41 total minutes.

The Canucks plays the Jets for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scheifele has 44 total points for the Jets, 15 goals and 29 assists. Andrew Copp has seven goals over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Jordie Benn leads the Canucks with a plus-five in 31 games this season. Bo Horvat has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

Canucks: 6-3-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Canucks: Elias Pettersson: out (upper body), Tanner Pearson: out (lower body).

  Comments  

Sports

Ducks face the Sharks on 3-game losing streak

April 05, 2021 3:11 AM

Sports

Arizona visits Los Angeles after Chychrun’s 3-goal game

April 05, 2021 3:11 AM

Sports

Huberdeau and Florida take on Carolina

April 05, 2021 3:11 AM

Sports

Toronto faces Calgary, looks for 5th straight road win

April 05, 2021 3:11 AM

Sports

Buffalo faces New Jersey, looks to stop road skid

April 05, 2021 3:11 AM

Sports

New York takes home win streak into matchup with Pittsburgh

April 05, 2021 3:11 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service