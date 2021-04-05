Florida Panthers (26-9-4, first in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (25-9-3, third in the Central Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Jonathan Huberdeau and Florida take on Carolina. He's 10th in the in the NHL with 42 points, scoring 14 goals and recording 28 assists.

The Hurricanes are 25-9-3 against the rest of their division. Carolina is 14th in the league with 32.3 shots per game and is averaging 3.1 goals.

The Panthers are 26-9-4 against Central Division opponents. Florida leads the league shooting 34.5 shots per game while averaging 3.3 goals.

Carolina beat Florida 4-2 in the last meeting between these teams on March 7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dougie Hamilton leads the Hurricanes with 26 assists and has 30 points this season. Martin Necas has 9 points over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 42 points, scoring 14 goals and adding 28 assists. Carter Verhaeghe has five assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 5-3-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Panthers: 7-3-0, averaging three goals, 4.1 assists, four penalties and 10 penalty minutes while allowing 1.8 goals per game with a .941 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Teuvo Teravainen: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: day to day (back).

Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (upper body), Noah Juulsen: out (undisclosed).