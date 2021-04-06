Homers by Smith, Turner help Dodgers rout winless A’s 10-3

Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy, left, slides into home to score past Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy during the second inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Monday, April 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) AP

Will Smith homered off the left-field foul pole, Corey Seager and Zach McKinstry each drove in three runs, and the Los Angeles Dodgers pounded the winless Oakland Athletics 10-3 on Monday night.

Justin Turner also went deep as the defending World Series champions provided plenty of support for starter Dustin May (1-0). Seager hit a three-run double, and McKinstry had two RBI singles and a sacrifice fly.

May, who was 3-1 in 10 starts and two relief outings during the shortened 2020 season, struck out eight and walked two over six scoreless innings. He allowed only two hits.

With Dodger Blue making up most of the 6,653 fans in attendance, it sure sounded like a Los Angeles home game.

The reigning AL West champion A's dropped to 0-5 for the third time in franchise history and first since 1987. Oakland also lost its initial five games in 1979 — both that year and in '87 the club won its sixth game.

Oakland got outscored 35-9 by the rival Astros in a season-opening four-game sweep, then got thumped by another impressive, slugging opponent.

“Well, we're facing the world champions here, so it's not like it gets any easier,” manager Bob Melvin said before the game.

Oakland's three runs in the eighth were too late. Mark Canha homered and Matt Chapman and Ka'ai Tom added run-scoring singles — Tom for his first major league hit.

A's right-hander Frankie Montas (0-1) was done after 2 2/3 innings, having allowed seven runs and seven hits in his first 2021 start. He was slowed the past week after leaving his final spring training outing March 25 with a ripped cuticle on his right middle finger.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: Manager Dave Roberts went with usual 1B Max Muncy at designated hitter to give him a break, and second baseman Gavin Lux was rested before entering to pinch-run in the ninth. “He's one of two guys that played all four games in Colorado, so to get him off his feet to DH, get Eddie (Edwin Ríos), I think it's a good thing, and just giving Gavin a day off,” Roberts said.

Athletics: INF/OF Chad Pinder was placed on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left knee. To take his roster spot, Oakland recalled LHP A.J. Puk from its Stockton alternate site. ... CF Ramón Laureano was out of the lineup for a third straight game after jamming his left wrist diving into first base Friday night. Melvin expected Laureano to return soon, saying: “I really don't know. Hopefully it’s tomorrow — we have a lefty going tomorrow.” ... Oakland closer Trevor Rosenthal, sidelined by inflammation in his pitching shoulder, was scheduled to be examined by a doctor Monday and Melvin expected to know more about Rosenthal's status after that. ... RF Stephen Piscotty is slated to be in the lineup Tuesday vs. a lefty starter.

UP NEXT

Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw (0-1, 7.94 ERA) faces Oakland RHP Chris Bassitt (0-1, 5.06).