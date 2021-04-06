Giolito, White Sox to take on Paxton, Mariners

Chicago White Sox (2-3) vs. Seattle Mariners (2-2)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: TBD Mariners: James Paxton (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

The Mariners went 14-10 at home in 2020. Seattle pitchers struck out 7.8 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 5.03.

The White Sox finished 17-13 in road games in 2020. Chicago averaged 8.9 hits with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 96 total home runs last year.

INJURIES: Mariners: Andres Munoz: (elbow), Ken Giles: (elbow), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Shed Long Jr.: (shin).

White Sox: Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Adam Engel: (right hamstring).