Brewers take 3-game slide into matchup with Cubs

Milwaukee Brewers (1-3) vs. Chicago Cubs (3-1)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (0-0, .00 ERA) Cubs: Adbert Alzolay (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers enter the game as losers of their last three games.

The Cubs went 22-18 in division games in 2020. Chicago hit 74 total home runs and averaged 7.0 hits per game last year.

The Brewers went 19-21 in division games in 2020. Milwaukee averaged 7.2 hits with 2.7 extra base hits per game and 83 total doubles last year.

INJURIES: Cubs: Rowan Wick: (oblique), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Austin Romine: (knee).

Brewers: Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (right elbow), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Jacob Nottingham: (left thumb).