Atlanta takes 3-game slide into matchup with Washington

Atlanta Braves (0-3) vs. Washington Nationals

Washington; Tuesday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: TBD Nationals: Max Scherzer (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves enter the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Nationals went 17-23 in division games in 2020. Washington averaged 8.6 hits with 3.2 extra base hits per game last season.

The Braves went 24-16 in division games in 2020. Atlanta hit .268 as a team with 3.9 extra base hits per game and 130 total doubles last season.

INJURIES: Nationals: None listed.

Braves: Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Chris Martin: (fingers), Ehire Adrianza: (personal).