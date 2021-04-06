Thunder face the Hornets on 3-game losing streak

Charlotte Hornets (25-24, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (20-30, 13th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City will try to stop its three-game skid when the Thunder play Charlotte.

The Thunder are 9-16 on their home court. Oklahoma City is 8-22 when opponents win the rebound battle and averages 44.9 rebounds per game.

The Hornets are 12-15 on the road. Charlotte is 8-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Thunder won 109-107 in the last matchup on Dec. 26. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 24 points, and Terry Rozier led Charlotte with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Al Horford is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Thunder. Theo Maledon is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers and 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Rozier leads the Hornets averaging 20.4 points while adding 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Devonte' Graham is averaging 4.2 assists and 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 3-7, averaging 103.5 points, 46.8 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.3 points on 49.1% shooting.

Hornets: 5-5, averaging 103.5 points, 44.6 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.9 points on 44.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Thunder: Josh Hall: out (concussion-like symptoms), Kenrich Williams: day to day (ankle), Darius Bazley: out (shoulder), Mike Muscala: out (ankle), Isaiah Roby: out (concussion), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out (foot), Luguentz Dort: out (concussion protocol).

Hornets: LaMelo Ball: out (wrist), Gordon Hayward: out (foot), Malik Monk: out (ankle).