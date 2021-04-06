UConn guard Anna Makurat to transfer from Huskies

UConn guard Anna Makurat has decided to transfer.

The sophomore from Poland played 48 games during her two seasons with the Huskies, averaging 6.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and three assists per game.

She was a member of the 2020 American Athletic Conference All-Freshman Team but played in only 16 games as a sophomore, missing 13 games after being diagnosed in January with a stress fracture in her right leg.

“We appreciate Anna for her efforts and for being a great teammate the last two seasons,” coach Geno Auriemma said in a statement Tuesday. “We wish Anna and her family the best as she continues her collegiate career.”

UConn finished the season 28-2, losing to Arizona in the Final Four.

Makarut’s sister, forward Ola Makurat, recently announced she would be transferring from Utah. Neither has said where she is headed next.

“I’ve grown a lot both on and off the court in my first two years in America," Anna Makurat said in a statement. "I wish everyone the best at UConn, and I am excited for my next chapter.”

The Huskies have no seniors in the program and have another highly ranked recruiting class coming to Storrs, which includes guard Azzi Fudd, the Morgan Wootten Girls High School Basketball Player of the Year.