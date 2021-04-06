Korpisalo makes 36 saves as Blue Jackets beat Lightning 4-2

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Jack Roslovic, right, reaches for the puck against Tampa Bay Lightning forward Anthony Cirelli during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) AP

Zac Dalpe scored for the first time in 4 1/2 years, Joonas Korpisalo made 36 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Max Domi and Jack Roslovic each had a goal and an assist for the Blue Jackets, who rebounded after losing three in a row. Nick Foligno also scored.

Tampa Bay has dropped two straight and five of seven overall while relinquishing first place in the Central Division to the Florida Panthers. Ross Colton and Luke Schenn scored for the Lightning, and Andrei Vasilevskiy had 26 saves.

Dalpe converted one a late first-period rush for his first NHL goal since Oct. 20, 2016, for Minnesota. Max Domi put a pass on his tape and he finished from the slot.

Dalpe was playing in just his fourth game this season after shuttling between Columbus and the AHL affiliate in Cleveland in recent years. He was recalled from the taxi squad when center Riley Nash was placed on injured reserve.

“I still want to prove to people and myself that I can play at this level, so I guess getting the goals is the cherry on top,” the 31-year-old Dalpe said. “So now it’s just waking up and trying to be that consistent player I’ve been searching to be my whole career.”

Roslovic, who was a healthy scratch for Saturday's game, got his seventh of the season early in the third when he beat Vasilevskiy after Cam Atkinson forced a turnover and swept the puck out to him from the backboards.

Domi scored on a third-period power play, ripping a shot from the left circle that went in off the near post. Foligno got an empty-netter with 6:30 left, shortly before Tampa Bay got on the board with Colton's shot over Korpisalo's shoulder.

Schenn got the second for Tampa Bay with 19 seconds left.

The Lightning outshot Columbus 38-30 and had a 63-40 edge in shot attempts, with Korpisalo surviving a late 6-on-4 power play.

“When the scoring dries up a little bit you’re looking for answers,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. “The big thing is when that happens, you can’t change your game.”

Dalpe said the sixth-place Blue Jackets, despite sliding down the standings in the past couple weeks, shouldn't be counted out with 15 dates left on the regular-season schedule.

“You never know at this time of year, you have a handful of games left, if you can get on a good roll here, get some momentum, a lot can happen,” he said.

JENNER BANGED UP

Versatile Columbus forward Boone Jenner left with 7 1/2 minutes left after getting hit with a hard shot from teammate Patrik Laine.

“Not sure we're going to get good news there,” coach John Tortorella said.

HOME SWEET HOME

The Blue Jackets returned home after a disastrous six-game trip. They were swept by lowly Detroit in a two-game set, split a series at Tampa Bay and dropped two to Carolina. At 15-18-8, Columbus is still only five points out of the fourth playoff spot.

“When you come off a long trip like that, the first one always seems to be a tough game,” Tortorella said. “It gave us some energy. (Korpisalo) was outstanding, giving us a chance.”

UP NEXT

The teams wrap up a two-game series Thursday night.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports