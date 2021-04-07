Rays take 3-game losing streak into matchup with Red Sox

Tampa Bay Rays (2-3) vs. Boston Red Sox (2-3)

Boston; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: TBD Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (0-1, 1.69 ERA, .94 WHIP, 4 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays enter the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Red Sox finished 14-26 against AL East Division opponents in 2020. Boston hit .265 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 118 total doubles last season.

The Rays went 27-13 in division play in 2020. Tampa Bay hit .238 as a team last season while averaging 7.8 hits per game.

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (left elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf).

Rays: Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Colin Poche: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Brett Phillips: (hamstring), Kevin Kiermaier: (left quad), Ji-Man Choi: (knee).