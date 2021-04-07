Bieber expected to start for Cleveland against Kansas City

Kansas City Royals (3-1) vs. Cleveland Indians (1-3)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jakob Junis (0-0, .00 ERA) Indians: Shane Bieber (0-1, 4.50 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians host the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.

The Indians finished 23-17 against AL Central Division opponents in 2020. Cleveland batted .228 as a team last year and hit 59 total home runs.

The Royals went 17-23 in division play in 2020. Kansas City averaged 8.1 hits per game last year, batting .244 as a team.

INJURIES: Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist).

Royals: Adalberto Mondesi: (right oblique strain), Hunter Dozier: (thumb).