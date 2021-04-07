Kings take on the Pistons on 4-game skid

Detroit Pistons (15-36, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (22-29, 12th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento comes into the matchup with Detroit as losers of four games in a row.

The Kings are 12-14 on their home court. Sacramento is seventh in the Western Conference scoring 114.6 points while shooting 48.2% from the field.

The Pistons are 6-21 on the road. Detroit ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Mason Plumlee averaging 2.6.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Kings won 110-107 in the last meeting on Feb. 26. De'Aaron Fox led Sacramento with 27 points, and Jerami Grant led Detroit with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buddy Hield leads the Kings averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 16.5 points per game while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Tyrese Haliburton is averaging two made 3-pointers and 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Plumlee leads the Pistons with 9.2 rebounds and averages 10.3 points. Cory Joseph is averaging 4.9 assists and 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-5, averaging 114.1 points, 40.6 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points on 48.2% shooting.

Pistons: 3-7, averaging 107.1 points, 40.7 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points on 48.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Kings: Marvin Bagley III: out (hand).

Pistons: Killian Hayes: out (injury management), Jahlil Okafor: out (knee), Rodney McGruder: out (elbow).