WHL Roundup: Wheat Kings top Broncos for eighth straight win

REGINA - Nate Danielson and Chad Nychuk had a goal and an assist apiece as the Brandon Wheat Kings extended their win streak to eight games with a 4-1 victory over the Swift Current Broncos on Wednesday in Western Hockey League play.

Jake Chiasson and Tyson Zimmer also scored for the Wheat Kings (11-2-1), who got 20 saves from Connor Ungar.

Aiden Bulych was the lone skater to score for the Broncos (3-10-1), who are on a three-game slide.

Isaac Poulter turned aside 33-of-36 shots for Swift Current.

---

CHIEFS 5 AMERICANS 2

SPOKANE, Wash. — Reed Jacobson had two goals and an assist and Campbell Arnold kicked out 29 shots as the Chiefs (1-4-3) downed Tri-City (4-5-0) for their first win of the season after opening their campaign with seven consecutive losses.

---

ICE 6 WARRIORS 3

REGINA — Peyton Krebs scored the first of four goals in a 4:11 span of the first period and added three assists, and Gage Alexander stopper 33 shots as Winnipeg (10-4-0) earned its fourth win in a row by doubling up Moose Jaw (6-7-1).

---

GIANTS 6 ROYALS 4

KELOWNA, B.C. — Bryce Bader and Justin Sourdif both had two goals and a helper, and Vancouver (5-1-0) come back from a 4-2 deficit with four straight goals to top Victoria (1-4-1) for its fifth straight victory following a season-opening loss.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2021.