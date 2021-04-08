Minnesota visits Boston on 5-game road skid

Minnesota Timberwolves (13-39, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (26-26, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will try to end its five-game road losing streak when the Timberwolves visit Boston.

The Celtics are 16-10 in home games. Boston averages 43.9 rebounds per game and is 17-9 when outrebounding opponents.

The Timberwolves have gone 5-22 away from home. Minnesota is 12-30 when scoring at least 100 points.

The Celtics and Timberwolves match up Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayson Tatum is shooting 45.3% and averaging 25.1 points. Robert Williams III is averaging eight rebounds and 9.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Boston.

Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Timberwolves averaging 24.8 points and is adding 11.1 rebounds. Anthony Edwards is averaging 22.6 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 44.1% over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 5-5, averaging 112.6 points, 43.8 rebounds, 25 assists, 7.9 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points on 45.6% shooting.

Timberwolves: 3-7, averaging 110.8 points, 42.8 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 8.6 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.2 points on 48.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Celtics: Evan Fournier: out (health and safety protocols), Kemba Walker: out (rest).

Timberwolves: Malik Beasley: out (hamstring), Josh Okogie: out (personal), Jaylen Nowell: out (leg).