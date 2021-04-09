Sports

Rays to start Hill in home opener against New York

New York Yankees (3-3) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (2-4)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Corey Kluber (0-0, 2.25 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) Rays: TBD

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay hosts New York for the 2021 home opener.

The Rays went 27-13 in division games in 2020. Tampa Bay hit .238 as a team last season while averaging 7.8 hits per game.

The Yankees went 23-17 in division games in 2020. New York averaged 7.9 hits per game last season, batting .247 as a team.

The teams meet for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Colin Poche: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Brett Phillips: (hamstring), Kevin Kiermaier: (left quad), Ji-Man Choi: (knee).

Yankees: Justin Wilson: (shoulder), Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Zack Britton: (elbow), Aaron Judge: (side), Luke Voit: (knee), Miguel Andujar: (wrist).

