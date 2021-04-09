Sports

Atlanta hosts Philadelphia for home opener

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Philadelphia Phillies (5-1) vs. Atlanta Braves (2-4)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (1-0, .00 ERA, .14 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) Braves: TBD

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Philadelphia Phillies for the 2021 home opener.

The Braves went 24-16 in division games in 2020. Atlanta hit .268 as a team last year and averaged 3.9 extra base hits per game.

The Phillies went 21-19 in division games in 2020. Philadelphia hit .257 as a team last season while averaging 8.3 hits per game.

The teams meet for the third time this year. Philadelphia leads the season series 3-0.

INJURIES: Braves: Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Chris Martin: (fingers).

Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow).

  Comments  

Basketball

Clippers pull away in chippy victory over streaking Suns

Baseball

David Fletcher’s single lifts Angels over Blue Jays in 11 innings

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service