McCullers Jr. expected to start for Houston against Oakland

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Oakland Athletics (1-7) vs. Houston Astros (6-1)

Houston; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Sean Manaea (0-1, 9.64 ERA, 1.93 WHIP, 4 strikeouts) Astros: TBD

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics face the Houston Astros on Friday.

The Astros went 19-21 in division play in 2020. Houston averaged 8.0 hits per game last year while batting .240 as a team.

The Athletics went 26-14 in division play in 2020. Oakland hit .225 as a team with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 71 total home runs last year.

The teams meet for the fifth time this season. Houston leads the season series 5-0.

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Framber Valdez: (finger), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Enoli Paredes: (undisclosed), Josh James: (hip), Pedro Baez: (illness).

Athletics: Burch Smith: (groin), Trevor Rosenthal: (right shoulder), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Reymin Guduan: (thumb), Mike Fiers: (right hip), Chad Pinder: (knee).

