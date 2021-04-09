Sports

Arihara scheduled to start for Rangers against Padres

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

San Diego Padres (4-3) vs. Texas Rangers (3-3)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: TBD Rangers: Kohei Arihara (0-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 1 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers host the San Diego Padres on Friday.

The Rangers went 16-14 at home in 2020. Texas averaged seven hits per game last season and totaled 62 home runs as a team.

The Padres went 16-12 away from home in 2020. San Diego hit .257 as a team with 3.5 extra base hits per game and 103 total doubles last year.

The teams meet for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Rangers: Joely Rodriguez: (ankle), Brett Martin: (back), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Demarcus Evans: (lat), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Khris Davis: (quad), Willie Calhoun: (groin), Sam Huff: (hamstring).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Matt Strahm: (right patellar tendon), Dinelson Lamet: (right ucl), Pierce Johnson: (right adductor), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (right calf), Austin Adams: (right elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Trent Grisham: (left hamstring), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (shoulder), Austin Nola: (left middle finger).

