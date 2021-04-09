Sports

Buehler to start home opener for Los Angeles against the Nationals

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Washington Nationals (1-2) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (5-2)

Los Angeles; Friday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Joe Ross (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Dodgers: TBD

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Washington Nationals for the 2021 home opener.

The Dodgers went 21-9 at home in 2020. Los Angeles averaged 8.7 hits with 3.7 extra base hits per game and 6 total triples last season.

The Nationals finished 11-16 in road games in 2020. Washington averaged 8.6 hits with 3.2 extra base hits per game and 66 total home runs last season.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Joe Kelly: (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Brusdar Graterol: (undisclosed), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Mookie Betts: (lower back), Cody Bellinger: (calf).

Nationals: Will Harris: (hand).

  Comments  

Basketball

Clippers pull away in chippy victory over streaking Suns

Baseball

David Fletcher’s single lifts Angels over Blue Jays in 11 innings

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service