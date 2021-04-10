WHL Roundup: Connor Bedard scores twice in final game including winner

REGINA - Connor Bedard made the final game of his rookie season one he won't forget.

The 15-year-old forward — and first player to ever be granted exceptional player status to enter the Western Hockey League a year early — scored twice including the winner 49 seconds into overtime as the Regina Pats edged the Brandon Wheat Kings 2-1 on Friday.

Bedard is scheduled to return home to North Vancouver, B.C. on Saturday to be with his family following the death of his grandfather Garth, who died in a motor vehicle accident near Sicamous, B.C., on Tuesday.

He's then expected to join Canada's roster that opens the world under-18 hockey championship April 27 against Sweden in Texas.

At the time of his departure, Bedard was leading all WHL skaters in scoring after his final game of the 2020-21 campaign with 12 goals and 28 points in 15 contests. He recorded at least one point in 14-of-15 games, including two four-point efforts.

Roddy Ross made 33 saves while Ryker Evans chipped in two assists for the Pats (6-6-3).

Jake Chiasson found the back of the net for the Wheat Kings (11-3-1), who had their eight-game win streak halted.

Connor Ungar stopped 23-of-25 shots for Brandon.

---

HURRICANES 6 REBELS 3

RED DEER, Alta. — Alex Cotton struck twice and added an assist and Dino Kambeitz had a goal and three helpers as Lethbridge (4-6-2) halted its five-game losing streak while also handing the Rebels (2-10-2) their seventh consecutive defeat.

---

CHIEFS 3 WINTERHAWKS 1

SPOKANE, Wash. — Cordel Larson was part of all his team's offence with a goal and two assists and Mason Beaupit kicked out 35-of-36 shots as the Chiefs (2-4-3) improved to 2-0-2 in their last four with a win over Portland (4-4-2), losers of three straight.

---

SILVERTIPS 4 THUNDERBIRDS 3

KENT, Wash. — Gage Goncalves scored the winner with 1:36 to go in regulation to salvage two points after his team blew a two-goal, third-period lead, and Dustin Wolf made 30 saves as Everett (9-1-0) edged Seattle (5-5-0) for its fourth win in a row.

---

BLAZERS 6 ROYALS 3

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Quinn Schmiemann potted the first of four third-period goals for his team and Orrin Centazzo had a pair of goals to go along with an assist as the Blazers (5-1-0) responded to their first loss of the season by doubling up Victoria (1-5-1).

---

WARRIORS 6 BRONCOS 2

REGINA — Ryder Korczak had two goals and an assist, while Daemon Hunt and Riley Krane each chipped in a goal and two helpers, and Moose Jaw (7-7-1) easily dealt Swift Current (3-11-1) its fourth straight defeat.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2021.