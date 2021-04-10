Sports

Zimmermann scheduled to start for Baltimore against Boston

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Boston Red Sox (4-3) vs. Baltimore Orioles (4-3)

Baltimore; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Garrett Richards (0-1, 27.00 ERA, 4.50 WHIP, 2 strikeouts) Orioles: TBD

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox visit the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

The Orioles went 14-26 in division play in 2020. Baltimore hit .258 as a team with 3.1 extra base hits per game and 7 total triples last season.

The Red Sox went 14-26 in division play in 2020. Boston averaged 9.2 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 118 total doubles last year.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. Baltimore leads the season series 3-1.

INJURIES: Orioles: Hunter Harvey: (oblique), DJ Stewart: (hamstring), Austin Hays: (hamstring), Chris Davis: (back).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf).

