Man City stunned by 2-1 loss to Leeds in Premier League

Manchester City conceded in second-half stoppage time to lose 2-1 to 10-man Leeds on Saturday, halting its march to the Premier League title.

Stuart Dallas, who had put Leeds in front in the first half at the Etihad Stadium, strode through the middle on a rare foray forward by the visitors in the second half and placed a low finish past goalkeeper Ederson to inflict only a fourth loss of the campaign on the runaway leaders.

Leeds had center back Liam Cooper sent off for a reckless lunge on Gabriel Jesus in first-half injury time and City dominated after the break, with its only reward coming when Ferran Torres equalized in the 76th.

City, which is 14 points clear of second-place Manchester United, still requires a maximum of 11 points to regain the title and has six games left .

There was a two-minute silence before the game to honor Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Friday at the age of 99. Players wore black armbands and flags at the stadium were lowered to half-staff.