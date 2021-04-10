Chisholm homers off deGrom, Marlins beat Mets 3-0

Miami Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr. stands at first after being walked by New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 10, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) AP

Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a stunning homer off an otherwise dominant Jacob deGrom, Trevor Rogers beat the two-time Cy Young Award winner for the second time and the Miami Marlins blanked the New York Mets 3-0 on Saturday.

DeGrom (0-1) matched a career best with 14 strikeouts over eight innings, Rogers fanned 10 in six and the teams combined for 28 overall.

The 23-year-old Rogers (1-1) outpitched deGrom for the second time in nine major league starts. The left-hander got his first big league win against him in a 5-3 victory last Aug. 31. This was his second.

A 2017 first-round draft pick, Rogers cruised in his third career outing against New York. He scattered three hits and two walks, retiring 11 straight in one stretch.

Rogers mixed a fastball averaging 95 mph with a slider and changeup, inducing 19 swing-and-misses among his 82 pitches. He ended his outing with strikeouts of Michael Conforto and Pete Alonso, stranding two runners to preserve a 1-0 lead.

Dylan Floro followed with a perfect seventh, Richard Bleier was helped by shortstop Miguel Rojas’ diving catch to rob pinch-hitter Kevin Pillar during a 1-2-3 eighth, and Yimi García completed the three-hitter for his first save, spelling struggling closer Anthony Bass.

RAYS 4, YANKEES 0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Austin Meadows and Randy Arozarena homered off Domingo Germán, helping Tampa Bay extend its mastery over New York.

The Rays have won 10 of 12 regular-season games between the AL East rivals since the start of 2020. Tampa Bay also eliminated the Yankees from last year’s playoffs in a five-game series that went the distance.

Six Tampa Bay pitchers combined to limit the Yankees to five hits.

Meadows got things rolling for the Rays with a solo homer in the first inning, his third of the season. He had three hits in Tampa Bay’s 10-5 win over New York the previous day and has homered three times in eight career at-bats against Germán (0-2).

Arozarena hit a 420-foot solo shot in the third inning for a 4-0 lead. Andrew Kittredge (2-0) worked 1 2/3 innings for the victory.

BREWERS 9, CARDINALS 5

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Avisaíl García homered, doubled and drove in five runs and Milwaukee ended St. Louis' winning streak at four games.

Keston Hiura hit a three-run homer that capped a five-run burst in the seventh inning that made it 8-2. The Brewers won for the third time in four games.

García’s two-run homer off Carlos Martínez (0-2) gave Milwaukee a 3-0 lead in the fifth. García drew a bases-loaded walk in the sixth and added a two-run double in the seventh.

Brewers starter Adrian Houser (1-1) allowed runners in each of his five innings and was pulled after walking Yadier Molina to begin the sixth.

Austin Dean hit a three-run homer for the Cardinals in the eighth.

MARINERS 4, TWINS 3, 10 INNINGS

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Mitch Haniger homered and hit the go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, lifting Seattle past Minnesota.

All three of Minnesota’s losses this season have come in the 10th, with the bullpen struggling with baseball’s new-as-of-2020 rule that starts each extra inning with a runner on second base.

For Seattle, that was Taylor Trammell, who homered earlier in the game. Taylor Rogers (0-1) picked up Braden Bishop’s bunt in front of the mound, but he couldn’t get a clean grip and held off on a throw as a precaution. Haniger hit a one-out fly deep enough to left for Trammell to come home.

Kendall Graveman (1-0) worked the ninth, and Keynan Middleton pitched a perfect 10th for the save.