Matthews, Campbell lead streaking Maple Leafs past Senators

Ottawa Senators left wing Alex Formenton (59) looks for an opening on Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell (36) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Auston Matthews scored three times to increase his NHL-leading goals total to 31, Jack Campbell made 27 saves to set an NHL record for consecutive victories to start a season and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Ottawa Senators 6-5 on Saturday night.

Mitch Marner added a goal and three assists for Toronto. The North-leading Maple Leafs have won six straight to improve to 28-10-3. They are 5-2-1 against Ottawa this season

Matthews had the third hat trick of his career, and also had an assist for a four-point night. He has five straight 30-goal seasons to start his career.

Campbell broke the mark of 10 wins to start a season set by Montreal's Carey Price in 2016-17.

lya Mikheyev and Zach Hyman each had a goal and an assist.

Tim Stutzle, Drake Batherson and Connor Brown each had a goal and an assist, and Alex Formenton and Josh Norris also scored for Ottawa.

Anton Forsberg stopped 32 shots for the Senators. They have lost four straight and are 1-5-1 over their last seven.

Brown set a franchise record by scoring in a seventh straight game — breaking a tie with Batherson, Jason Spezza, Dany Heatley, Daniel Alfredsson and Bob Kudelski.

UP NEXT

Senators: Host Winnipeg on Monday and Wednesday nights.

Maple Leafs: At Montreal on Monday night.