Sports

Bachus throws for 3 TDs, UT-Martin beat Tennessee Tech 40-7

The Associated Press

MARTIN, Tenn.

John Bachus passed for 265 yards and three touchdowns and UT-Martin never trailed in its 40-7 win over Tennessee Tech on Sunday, the season finale for both teams.

Andrew Henley took a lateral from Bachus and hit Payton Logan in stride for a 39-yard touchdown catch-and-run on a double-pass to give UT-Martin (3-4, 3-4 Ohio Valley Conference) a 6-0 lead after the PAT attempt bounced off the upright.

Bachus hit Colton for a 50-yard touchdown late in the first quarter to make it 13-0 late in the first quarter. He added a 19-yard TD pass to Rich Griglione early in the third and a 34-yard scoring strike to Kevin Butler on the last play of the quarter made it 37-0 going into the fourth.

Tennessee Tech's Quiton Cross had eight receptions for 101 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown with 55 seconds remaining to avoid the shutout.

The Golden Eagles (2-5, 2-5) converted just 1-of-14 third downs.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Other Sports

Hideki Matsuyama makes history, becoming first Japanese player to win Masters

Baseball

SF Giants cruise to sweep of Rockies, Anthony DeSclafani keys team’s first shutout since 2019

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service