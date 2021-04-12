Sports

Peterson scheduled to start for New York against Philadelphia

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Philadelphia Phillies (6-3) vs. New York Mets (2-3)

Flushing, Queens; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: TBD Mets: David Peterson (0-1, 13.50 ERA, 2.25 WHIP, 5 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets face the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday.

The Mets went 17-23 in division games in 2020. New York averaged 9.2 hits with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 86 total home runs last year.

The Phillies went 21-19 in division games in 2020. Philadelphia hit .257 as a team last year and averaged 3.0 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Drew Smith: (shoulder), Seth Lugo: (elbow), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Jose Martinez: (knee), J.D. Davis: (hand).

Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Archie Bradley: (left oblique).

