Celtics take on the Trail Blazers, look for 4th straight win

Boston Celtics (28-26, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (31-22, sixth in the Western Conference)

Portland; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Boston seeks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Celtics take on Portland.

The Trail Blazers are 16-11 in home games. Portland is fifth in the Western Conference scoring 114.7 points while shooting 44.6% from the field.

The Celtics have gone 11-16 away from home. Boston ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 11.8 fast break points per game led by Jaylen Brown averaging 3.8.

The teams match up Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damian Lillard leads the Trail Blazers with 4.1 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 28.7 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. CJ McCollum is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers and 22.8 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics scoring 25.7 points and grabbing 7.1 rebounds. Brown is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers and scoring 20.1 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 116 points, 45.6 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points on 47.2% shooting.

Celtics: 7-3, averaging 113.1 points, 45.4 rebounds, 24.7 assists, eight steals and six blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.2 points on 44.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Zach Collins: out (ankle).

Celtics: Evan Fournier: day to day (health and safety protocols).