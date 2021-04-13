WHL Roundup: Craig Armstrong strikes four times in Cougars’ 4-1 win over Giants

KAMLOOPS, B.C. - Craig Armstrong scored in every period and finished with a career-high four goals as the Prince George Cougars downed the Vancouver Giants 4-1 on Monday in Western Hockey League play.

Armstrong, who had just one goal in 62 games last year in his rookie season, recorded a hat trick by 9:48 of the second period and tacked on an empty netter late in the third.

Taylor Gauthier kicked out 37-of-38 shots while Riley Heidt chipped in with two assists to help the Cougars (3-2-2) improve to 2-0-2 in their last four contests.

Tristen Nielsen found the back of the net for the Giants (5-3-0).

Vancouver netminder Trent Miner stopped 23-of-26 shots in defeat.

---

HURRICANES 8 REBELS 5

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Justin Hall had two goals and three assists, Trevor Thurston added a pair of goals and Alex Thacker tacked on three helpers as the Hurricanes (6-6-2) dealt Red Deer (2-12-2) its ninth straight loss and second since Brent Sutter stepped down as head coach on Friday.

---

ICE 3 PATS 1

REGINA — Connor McClennon struck twice to reach the 10-goal mark and Carl Stankowski turned aside 22-of-23 shots as Winnipeg (12-4-0) downed the Pats (6-7-3) to extend its winning streak to a season-high six games.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2021.