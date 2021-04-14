Clippers face the Pistons, look for 7th straight win

Los Angeles Clippers (38-18, third in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (16-38, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to keep its six-game win streak intact when the Clippers take on Detroit.

The Pistons have gone 9-15 in home games. Detroit has a 1-6 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Clippers are 16-10 on the road. Los Angeles is second in the Western Conference scoring 115.3 points per game and is shooting 48.7%.

The Pistons takes on the Clippers for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jerami Grant is shooting 42.9% and averaging 22.5 points. Saddiq Bey is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers and 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Paul George ranks second on the Clippers scoring 23.3 points and grabbing 6.2 rebounds. Reggie Jackson is averaging 3.9 assists and 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 4-6, averaging 110.3 points, 40.5 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 7.6 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points on 49.8% shooting.

Clippers: 8-2, averaging 117.4 points, 43.3 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points on 46.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Pistons: Dennis Smith Jr.: out (knee), Rodney McGruder: out (elbow).

Clippers: Serge Ibaka: out (back), Patrick Beverley: out (hand), Kawhi Leonard: out (foot).