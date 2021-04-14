Charlotte faces Cleveland, looks to end home skid

Cleveland Cavaliers (19-34, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (27-26, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte looks to break its three-game home slide with a win over Cleveland.

The Hornets are 15-12 in Eastern Conference games. Charlotte ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 14.3 fast break points per game led by Terry Rozier averaging 3.5.

The Cavaliers have gone 13-15 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland is 5-20 when outrebounded by opponents and averages 42.6 rebounds per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won the last matchup 121-114 on Dec. 23. Collin Sexton scored 27 points to help lead Cleveland to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devonte' Graham is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Hornets. Miles Bridges is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers and 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Isaiah Hartenstein is second on the Cavaliers with 8.9 rebounds and averages 10.3 points. Dean Wade is averaging 5.6 rebounds and 10.4 points per game over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 5-5, averaging 104.4 points, 44.7 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.1 points on 43.8% shooting.

Cavaliers: 3-7, averaging 103.5 points, 39.3 rebounds, 26 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points on 48.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Hornets: LaMelo Ball: out (wrist), P.J. Washington: out (ankle), Gordon Hayward: out (foot), Terry Rozier: day to day (knee tendinitis), Malik Monk: out (ankle).

Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: out (knee), Larry Nance Jr.: day to day (illness), Jarrett Allen: day to day (concussion), Collin Sexton: day to day (groin), Darius Garland: day to day (ankle), Damyean Dotson: out (knee).