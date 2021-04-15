Chicago takes on Memphis, seeks to end 4-game slide

Memphis Grizzlies (27-26, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (22-32, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago aims to break its four-game skid when the Bulls play Memphis.

The Bulls have gone 10-17 at home. Chicago ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.9% from deep, led by Nikola Vucevic shooting 45.6% from 3-point range.

The Grizzlies are 14-10 on the road. Memphis is seventh in the Western Conference allowing only 111.6 points while holding opponents to 46.7% shooting.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Grizzlies defeated the Bulls 101-90 in their last matchup on April 12. Jonas Valanciunas led Memphis with 26 points, and Zach LaVine paced Chicago scoring 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaVine leads the Bulls averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 27.5 points per game while shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc. Vucevic is averaging 22.6 points and 9.9 rebounds while shooting 50.7% over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Valanciunas leads the Grizzlies with 12.8 rebounds and averages 17 points. Dillon Brooks is averaging 17.6 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 46.7% over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 3-7, averaging 109.5 points, 43.2 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points on 49.0% shooting.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 118.6 points, 47.9 rebounds, 28.4 assists, eight steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points on 46.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Bulls: None listed.

Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Justise Winslow: out (thigh), De'Anthony Melton: out (leg).