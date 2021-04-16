Boston hosts New York after Marchand’s 2-goal game

New York Islanders (27-12-4, second in the East Division) vs. Boston Bruins (23-12-6, fourth in the East Division)

Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -114, Islanders -104; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders visit Boston after Brad Marchand scored two goals in the Bruins' 4-1 win against the Islanders.

The Bruins are 23-12-6 against division opponents. Boston is 29th in the league with 32.5 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.

The Islanders are 27-12-4 against the rest of their division. New York has scored 21 power-play goals, converting on 18.1% of chances.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchand leads the Bruins with a plus-16 in 39 games this season. Craig Smith has four goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Mathew Barzal has 38 total points while scoring 13 goals and totaling 25 assists for the Islanders. Josh Bailey has five assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, five assists, 4.3 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .888 save percentage.

Islanders: 6-4-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: Kevan Miller: day to day (undisclosed), Matt Grzelcyk: day to day (upper body), Trent Frederic: day to day (illness).

Islanders: Ross Johnston: out (undisclosed), Michael Dal Colle: day to day (lower body).