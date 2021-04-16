Pistons hand Thunder 9th straight loss with 110-104 victory

Detroit Pistons guard Frank Jackson (5) attempts a layup as Oklahoma City Thunder center Moses Brown (9) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) AP

Josh Jackson scored 29 points, and the Detroit Pistons overcame several key absences to beat Oklahoma City 110-104 on Friday night, handing the Thunder their ninth straight loss.

Oklahoma City cut an 11-point, fourth-quarter lead to one, but Detroit held on two nights after blowing a double-digit advantage in the final period against the Los Angeles Clippers.

With the score 97-94 and 3:10 remaining, Jackson was called for an offensive foul — his sixth. But that call was overturned after a review, and Jackson made two free throws.

Isaiah Stewart had 15 points and 22 rebounds for Detroit.

The Pistons — who are in last place in the Eastern Conference — were missing Jerami Grant (right knee), Mason Plumlee (rest), Hamidou Diallo (right knee), Wayne Ellington (rest), Cory Joseph (left ankle), Rodney McGruder (right elbow) and Dennis Smith Jr. (left knee).

Detroit's starting lineup consisted of three rookies — Saddiq Bey, Killian Hayes and Stewart — plus Jackson and 20-year-old second-year man Sekou Doumbouya. The Pistons fell behind by 15 in the second quarter but rallied to a 56-all tie at halftime.

The Thunder turned the ball over 10 times in the third quarter and 22 times for the game. Detroit led 86-79 after three.

Lu Dort scored 26 points for the Thunder, who weren't exactly at full strength themselves. Oklahoma City was missing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (right foot), Josh Hall (knee), Mike Muscala (right ankle) and Aleksej Pokusevski (right arm).

Bey scored 18 points. Hayes added nine points and seven assists and provided one of the game's highlights with a bounce pass to Bey in the third quarter that traveled about half the length of the court.

TIP-INS

Thunder: Oklahoma City went 7 of 39 from 3-point range.

Pistons: Stewart had the most rebounds by a Pistons rookie since March 30, 1977, when Leon Douglas had 22. ... It was the second time this season the Pistons started three rookies. It hadn't happened previously since 1980.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Visit Toronto on Sunday night. Oklahoma City beat the Raptors 113-103 on March 31.

Pistons: Visit Washington on Saturday night. The teams have split two games so far this season.

