Fedde expected to start as Nationals host the Diamondbacks

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Arizona Diamondbacks (5-9) vs. Washington Nationals (4-7)

Washington; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver (1-0, 2.13 ERA, .47 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) Nationals: Erick Fedde (0-1, 8.53 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -108, Diamondbacks -108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks play the Washington Nationals on Saturday.

The Nationals went 15-18 in home games in 2020. Washington averaged 8.6 hits per game last season while batting .264 as a team.

The Diamondbacks went 9-21 on the road in 2020. Arizona hit .241 as a team last year and hit 58 total home runs.

The teams meet for the third time this year. The season series is tied 1-1.

INJURIES: Nationals: Will Harris: (hand), Luis Avilan: (elbow).

Diamondbacks: Joakim Soria: (calf), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Christian Walker: (oblique).

