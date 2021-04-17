Cease scheduled to start for White Sox at Red Sox

Chicago White Sox (6-7) vs. Boston Red Sox (9-4)

Boston; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (0-0, 3.86 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (2-0, 3.27 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox face the Boston Red Sox on Saturday.

The Red Sox went 11-20 in home games in 2020. Boston averaged 9.2 hits per game last season while batting .265 as a team.

The White Sox went 17-13 on the road in 2020. Chicago hit .261 as a team with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 6 total triples last year.

The teams meet for the first time this year.

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf).

White Sox: Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Billy Hamilton: (leg), Adam Engel: (right hamstring).