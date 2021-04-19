WHL 2020-21 Standings

Read Next

Bam Adebayo’s 13-foot jumper rattled in as time expired, and the Miami Heat defeated the Brooklyn Nets 109-107 on Sunday to snap a three-game slide.

Adebayo had 21 points and 15 rebounds for the Heat, who trailed by six points in the final minutes before finishing the game on a 10-2 run. Goran Dragic scored 18 points, Kendrick Nunn scored 17 and Trevor Ariza had 15 for Miami.