Musgrove expected to start as Padres host Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers (8-7) vs. San Diego Padres (10-7)

San Diego; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (0-0, 2.12 ERA, .77 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) Padres: Joe Musgrove (2-1, .47 ERA, .47 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -142, Brewers +124; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.

The Padres went 21-11 at home in 2020. San Diego pitchers had an ERA of 3.86 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.20.

The Brewers went 14-17 on the road in 2020. Milwaukee hit .223 as a team last season and hit 75 total home runs.

The teams meet for the first time this year.

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (right ucl), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Trent Grisham: (left quad), Austin Nola: (left middle finger).

Brewers: Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Christian Yelich: (back), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Lorenzo Cain: (quad), Kolten Wong: (oblique), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Jacob Nottingham: (left thumb).