Rodriguez expected to start for the Red Sox against the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (7-9, fourth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (11-6, first in the AL East)

Boston; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (1-1, 1.90 ERA, .90 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (2-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -117, Blue Jays +100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays travel to take on the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.

The Red Sox are 6-3 against opponents from the AL East. Boston has hit 21 home runs this season, eighth in the American League. J.D. Martinez leads the team with six, averaging one every 10 at-bats.

The Blue Jays are 4-2 against AL East Division opponents. Toronto has hit 19 home runs this season, eleventh in the American League. Marcus Semien leads the team with four while slugging .364.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martinez leads the Red Sox with 20 RBIs and is batting .383.

Semien leads the Blue Jays with four home runs and is batting .182.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 7-3, .303 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .240 batting average, 3.05 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (tommy john surgery), Ross Stripling: (forearm), Jordan Romano: (forearm), David Phelps: (back), Nate Pearson: (adductor), Patrick Murphy: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (left oblique), Tom Hatch: (elbow), Tyler Chatwood: (triceps), George Springer: (left oblique), Teoscar Hernandez: (health protocols), Cavan Biggio: (hand).