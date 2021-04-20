Minnesota’s Cruz puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Athletics

Minnesota Twins (6-8, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (9-7, third in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Matt Shoemaker (1-0, 4.09 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Athletics: Sean Manaea (1-1, 4.32 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Byron Buxton and the Twins will take on the Athletics Tuesday.

The Athletics are 5-6 in home games in 2020. Oakland has hit 19 home runs this season, eleventh in the American League. Mark Canha leads the team with three while slugging .492.

The Twins are 4-3 on the road. The Minnesota offense has compiled a .252 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the majors. Byron Buxton leads the team with an average of .469.

TOP PERFORMERS: Canha leads the Athletics with six extra base hits and is batting .271.

Nelson Cruz leads the Twins with 10 RBIs and is batting .390.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 9-1, .243 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Twins: 3-7, .244 batting average, 4.47 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Burch Smith: (groin), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Reymin Guduan: (thumb), Mike Fiers: (right hip), Chad Pinder: (knee).

Twins: Edwar Colina: (right elbow), Brent Rooker: (neck), Byron Buxton: (hamstring), Andrelton Simmons: (health protocols).